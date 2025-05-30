All aboard! Congressman pushes lawmaker to rename DC Metro the ‘Trump train’
Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) introduced the “Make Autorail Great Again Act,” which aims to cut WMATA’s federal funding unless it rebrands as the ‘WMAGA’
Representative Greg Steube (R-FL) is pushing to rebrand the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority from WMATA to “WMAGA.”
The “Make Autorail Great Again Act,” introduced on Thursday, seeks to block all federal funding for WMATA until it rebrands as the “Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access.”
WMATA relies in part on federal funding, with its FY2026 budget projecting approximately $144 million in federal support, accounting for about 6 percent of its total funding.
In a news release, Steube said that the bill aims to address ongoing operational, safety, and fiscal challenges faced by WMATA.
Steube also proposed renaming the Metrorail system the “Trump Train.”
“These new names serve as a bold rallying point for much-needed reform,” he said.
The Independent has contacted representatives for WMATA for comment.
The proposed legislation arrives as Washington, D.C., prepares to host major global events, including the 2027 NFL Draft and multiple FIFA Club World Cup matches.
“The American people expect modern, reliable, and well-managed public services in their nation’s capital. This bill leverages federal funding to ensure the transit system earns the right to represent the nation on the world stage,” Steube said.
While the bill is primarily seen as symbolic and is unlikely to pass, it reflects a broader trend among some Republican lawmakers to propose measures that display allegiance to former President Donald Trump.
In January, Addison McDowell (R-NC) introduced a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport.
The airport, currently named after former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, became the center of heated debate, with supporters viewing the renaming as a tribute to Trump and critics dismissing it as politically driven. The bill ultimately failed in committee by mid-March.
A month later, Claudia Tenney (R-NY) introduced the “Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act” to make June 14, a date already recognized as Flag Day and Trump’s birthday, a federal holiday.
