Watch as thousands march in Paris for annual LGBT+ Pride parade

Watch as thousands of people march in a colourful LGBT+ Pride parade in Paris on Saturday 24 June.

Around 700,000 spectators and participants are expected for the annual parade, known locally as Marche des Fiertés LGBTQ, which is the biggest in France.

This year, it will be a little different to normal, as it will go ahead without the traditional floats, which organisers say is an effort to engage in “eco-responsibility and decarbonisation work”.

“Without float does not mean without sound: many orchestras on foot will take place in the procession to ensure the atmosphere,” the parade’s official website wrote, confirming the decision.

The parade will leave the Place de la Nation at 2pm, marching through the streets of Paris until they reach the Place de la République.

Demonstrators will also observe three minutes of silence in tribute to the victims of HIV and aids later in the day.