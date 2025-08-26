The bulbs to plant this autumn for a colourful spring garden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For those dreaming of a vibrant spring display, now is the opportune moment to get bulbs into the ground.

Bulbs promise a riot of colour, from the vivid yellows of daffodils to the rich purples of crocus and the soft blues of camassias.

With a vast array on offer, selecting the right bulbs can be challenging. Some are better suited for pots, others for creating drifts in borders, and certain varieties thrive in shady spots, even beneath trees.

While tulips remain among the most popular spring-flowering bulbs, it is advisable to delay their planting until November.

This helps to reduce the risk of diseases such as tulip fire and allows the bulbs to undergo a vital period of cold dormancy, essential for their healthy development.

However, for those eager to begin, numerous other top-performing and more unusual varieties are ideal for earlier planting. Here’s what to get in the ground now.

open image in gallery Lord Roscoe the cat runs through the crocuses on the lawns at the National Trust's 17th-century Ham House and Garden in Richmond ( PA )

For variety

Most of us recognise the rich purple hue of the early-flowering pint-sized bulb, but if you want a change, have a look at the only orange crocus on the market, Crocus ‘Orange Monarch’, which is perfect for pollinators, flowering in February to March and growing to just 10cm. Widely available: Taylors Bulbs, Farmer Gracy, bulbs.co.uk.

Royalists should love Narcissus ‘King Charles’, introduced to commemorate the coronation of King Charles. It’s majestic, growing to 40cm and flowering in April. Exclusive to Taylors Bulbs.

There’s also the unusual Narcissus ‘Orangery’, with its creamy white outer petals framing a vibrant vivid orange-yellow corona. Growing to 45cm, it’s ideal for planting in borders and will naturalise well. It’s also great for cutting, so you can have colour indoors and out in spring. Available from Crocus, Taylors Bulbs , RHS Plants.

open image in gallery Hyacinth ‘Jan Bos’ ( Taylors Bulbs )

For scent

If you want scent in spring, the hyacinth is the bulb to go for and they come in every shade, from white and yellow, to cream, pink and purple. For wow factor, go for the carmine red ‘Jan Bos’, a highly fragrant type flowering in March and April, which has the RHS Award of Garden Merit. Available: Taylors Bulbs, Boston Seeds, Farmer Gracy.

Of course, there are also plenty of scented daffodils which are ideal for planting in pots or near a window, where you can inhale their sweet aroma.

Among the prettiest is Narcissus ‘Bridal Crown’, a ruffle of long-lasting small double flowers with creamy petals, enhanced with small segments of deep yellow and a heady perfume. It’s ideal for positioning in patio pots or in beds close to where you can step out and breathe in the rich scent. Widely available: Crocus, Farmer Gracy Peter Nyssen.

open image in gallery A fox walks past the bluebells at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London ( PA )

For shade

Bulbs which do well in light or dappled shade, such as under deciduous trees that leaf out late, include snowdrops, which flower early, before the tree canopy fills in, bluebells, wood anemones and chionodoxa (Glory of the snow).

Like snowdrops and crocuses, you’ll need to plant a lot of chionodoxa bulbs to make an impact, but these early-flowering candidates naturalise brilliantly in lawns and under trees before they are in leaf, so give them a go. If you’re big on flowers, good varieties include ‘Blue Giant’, which has vivid blue blooms with a white centre.

open image in gallery Grape hyacinths (muscari) ( Alamy/PA )

For pots

For something that looks delicate but is pretty tough, Iris reticulata ‘Blue Planet’ is perfect to plant in containers, in all its soft blue glory. Widely available: P. de Jager, Bloms Bulbs, J. Parker’s.

Grape hyacinths (muscari) are also brilliant for pots, especially if one variety fills the whole container, whether blue, white or graduating in colour. Muscari armeniacum ‘Valerie Finnis’ is a lighter shade than the classic deep blue and less invasive, bursting into life in spring, producing densely packed spikes of light lavender-blue flowers. Available from Peter Nyssen, Farmer Gracy, Sarah Raven.

If you want real drama in a pot, you could go for crown imperials (Fritillaria imperialis), whose stems can grow up to 1m, producing a crown of yellow, vibrant orange or deep orange-red blooms. For best effect, put three bulbs in a large deep pot, with at least 12cm of compost on top of the bulbs.

open image in gallery Drifts of camassias at RHS Garden Wisley ( RHS )

For borders

Also known as wild hyacinth, camassias are classically known for their tall spires of blue flowers, although you can also get white and pink varieties.

They don’t start flowering until late April and can last throughout May and into early June, when many other spring blooms are past their best.

They will also grow in heavy, damp soil unlike many other bulbs. Best planted en masse as you would bluebells, they will also naturalise well. A reliable variety is Camassia leichtlinii Caerulea, which grows to 75cm. Available from Thompson & Morgan, Taylors Bulbs, Ashridge.

open image in gallery Crocus bulbs ready to plant ( Getty/iStock )

Top tips

Kris Collins of Thompson & Morgan says: “Most spring-flowering bulbs thrive in any light level from full sun to partial shade, avoiding only the extremes of deep shade and intense, dry heat.

“Ideally, choose a spot where bulbs get at least half a day’s sun in spring. Plant in free-draining soil and feed after flowering to store energy for next year’s display. For containers there are specialist bulb composts and additives like Empathy Bulb Starter for pots and borders.”

Good to know

Collins suggests: