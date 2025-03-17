Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When enjoying a bit of time on the beach, seaweed can be seen as a bit of a nuisance.

The slimy, cold plant is often an eyesore but have you ever considered it might be just what your garden needs?

Seaweed is packed full of key nutrients and minerals to our plants, as a mulch or liquid to boost root health.

What is the best way to use seaweed in your garden? Can you just pick it up from the beach? Or do you need to fork out for expensive extracts from garden centres?

We answer some key questions.

open image in gallery It might get in the way when you’re trying to enjoy the beach - but seaweed is great for your garden ( Alamy/PA )

What’s in seaweed?

Seaweed comes in a category of biostimulants, which is different from regular fertilisers which comprise NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) and other nutrients. It does contain a small amount of NPK but not enough to replace regular fertiliser, explains plant biologist David Gale, gardening advisor at Maxicrop.

It’s the trace elements which make it so valuable.

“So, in the same way we have vitamins in our diet, plants have trace elements in tiny quantities, like iron, molybdenum and manganese, whereas often fertilisers don’t have trace elements in them.”

Seaweeds contain alginates which are thought to improve soil structure and the defence characteristics of the plant, helping to ward off diseases and pests, says Gale, director of specialist consultancy Garden Ethos.

It contains plant growth hormones and amino acids which are thought to alleviate plant stress relief to help withstand heat, cold and drought, he adds.

What can it do?

“At its simplest level, treating plants with seaweed stimulates the plants to produce a much better root system,” says Gale. “In the ground or in a pot they grow better and are able to withstand the sorts of things that we as gardeners do, such as forgetting to water things, or planting in poor soil.”

Does seaweed replace fertiliser?

No. You still need to use fertiliser on your plants with the exception of large established shrubs and trees, says Gale.

“Seaweeds and other biostimulants are like the food supplements that we have as humans. It’s about having a better root system. “

How do you apply it?

You can buy it in dried or liquid forms from garden centres and only apply it in very small quantities. Some seaweed products have added fertiliser.

Most people add a little liquid seaweed extract to their watering can, dilute it accordingly and water into the soil.

Can you harvest it from the beach?

“Absolutely. You could collect bladderwrack (edible brown seaweed) from the shores of the UK, boil it up, macerate it and then put it on the soil.

“Crofters in Scotland still collect seaweed in the winter and lay it on the soil where it breaks down. Worms drag it underground and it’s direct.

open image in gallery Experts say you can harvest seaweed from the beach and use it on your garden to avoid forking out for expensive extracts ( PA )

“It wouldn’t be as pure (as a product you buy) because you’ll be collecting a whole mixture of seaweed and there might be bits of grit in it.”

However, the RHS warns that there is no public right to collect seaweed from the beach unless you own the beach and it is not designated a site of special scientific interest or a special area of conservation.

If you plan to gather seaweed, check with the land owner and the local council first, the charity advises.

How would you prepare it?

Put it through a blender and then boil it up until it breaks down, Gale suggests.

If you don’t want to boil it up, you could use seaweed as a mulch over beds and borders.

When should you apply it?

From the end of March, when the plants are starting to grow and during the growing season, when it will stimulate the roots to do well, says Gale.

“Plants only grow related to the soil temperature, so do it when the soil starts to warm up.”

Apply very diluted solutions every one to two weeks, depending on the plant.

Bedding may benefit from it once a week, while mature shrubs might only require it two to three times a year, and veg every two weeks, he suggests.

Stop applying seaweed extract from mid-September, when the plants are starting to slow down, with the exception of houseplants.

Will the results be visible?

“In my experience you get slightly bigger plants but also much healthier-looking plants which stay looking healthy and performing, whatever the weather and the environment throw at them,” says Gale.

“You also get better flavour. I extensively use seaweed extract on my tomato plants.”

Which type of seaweed extract should you choose?

Dried seaweed products include seaweed meal (crushed and dried fresh seaweed), powdered seaweed extract and liquid extract.

“Look for the dilution rates because something that seems a better price might not be once you work out how much needs to be diluted. The concentration will tell you what the value of the product is. Also look for its organic status.”

Can you use it on houseplants?

“Yes. I have loads of houseplants and particularly like succulents. When I liquid feed and water, I will mix in a bit of diluted seaweed extract at the same time.

“I find that seaweed extract is really beneficial to anything grown in pots and the smaller the pot, the more beneficial it is.”

You can also foliar feed (apply to leaves) with seaweed extract to get trace elements into your plant, Gale adds.