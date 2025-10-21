The stylish essentials to buy to elevate your gardening wardrobe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If your gardening wardrobe is looking tired, all bobbly fleeces and leaky wellies, perhaps it’s time to kit yourself out with some clothes and accessories which will wrap you up warm – and look stylish at the same time.

So ditch those gloves with holes, the tired jumpers and the water-holding jeans for some gardening garb which should help keep you dry, warm and comfortable while you are doing those outdoor jobs in the winter months.

Here are a few items to consider:

1. Norber flat cap (Glencroft, £44.95)

open image in gallery The Norber flat cap is a stylish and practical solution ( PA )

Calling all male gardeners: if you aspire to the likes of David Beckham or Vinnie Jones, a well-made flat cap may be for you. This Norber Yorkshire Tweed cotton-lined flat cap is as practical on the allotment as it is elegant in the potting shed.

Made in the north of England from British wool tweed woven in Yorkshire woollen mills, it is lined with Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified 100% cotton for enhanced breathability and is fully quilted for added comfort.

2. Waterproof garden apron (RHS, £32.99)

open image in gallery A waterproof garden apron is an essential buy for winter gardening ( PA )

When the autumn rains fall, you can at least keep your gardening clothes dry, clean and protected if you’re wearing this gardening apron made from khaki waterproof canvas.

With two pockets to hold gloves, seeds and other ephemera so you can keep your hands free for gardening tasks, you can also tie the long waist straps around at the front for a more snug fit.

Just remember to hand wash only with a mild detergent in warm water.

3. Sure & Soft leather gloves (Kent & Stowe and good garden centres, £24.99)

open image in gallery These leather gloves are both practical and stylish ( PA )

When you’re doing hard tasks like digging, raking and weeding, it makes all the difference to have a pair of comfortable gardening gloves while you work.

These leather gloves are crafted from high-quality super-soft leather and feature a keystone thumb for maximum comfort, reinforced extra stitching for strength and durability and improved dexterity. They should withstand punctures and tears, making them ideal pruning gloves.

4. Women’s National Trust Vierzon Jersey Lined Wellington Boots (Le Chameau and the National Trust, £220)

We’ve all had cheap wellies which end up leaking and cracking, so it might be worth investing in these sublime limited edition boots, created through a collaboration between master bootmaker Le Chameau and the National Trust.

Each pair sold supports the National Trust sites, gardens and coastlines and the boots are inspired by the spaces in the care of the NT.

Made from high-quality Chamolux rubber, with a bespoke print jersey lining made from organic cotton and recycled polyester, a removable antibacterial insole and adjustable straps made from post-consumer recycled bottles, they are their most sustainable boots yet.

The unique Le Chameau/National Trust logo and bespoke lining print, inspired by Buckland Abbey, honours Britain’s natural and cultural heritage.

5. Women’s waterproof gardening trousers (Genus, £169)

open image in gallery The weather in winter means a waterproof pair of trousers are a must ( PA )

Designed for gardening, these Genus waterproof trousers (which are not overtrousers) have a showerproof fabric on the outside and are fully waterproof-lined on the inside so people can still make the most of a very wet day in the garden.

They have handy stab-resistant pockets for secateurs and knives, a breathable padded knee and raised waist for back protection. The quick-drying stretch fabric means you won’t have to put them on the airer for long after a hard day’s digging, planting and composting.

6. Ridgeline Monarch Women’s Gilet (ArdMoor, £79.94)

open image in gallery A gilet will keep you warm - and offer style outside of the garden as well ( PA )

This snug gilet is ideal for gardening and other outdoor pursuits, with a moleskin finish and durable water-repellent treatment to help keep stains and dirt at bay.

It has practical hand pockets with zips, a secure inner zipped security pocket for personal belongings, and a two-way front-opening zip, adjustable hem and high collar, which adds extra protection against the wind.

On warm autumn days you could wear it as an outer layer on top of a base thermal, while when the weather gets really cold it can be worn under a winter jacket. Available in three garden-friendly tones: Moody Teak, Deep Forest and Navy.

7. Hoggs of Fife Men’s Glenesk Quilted Jacket (Cherry Tree Country Clothing, £76.50)

open image in gallery A rugged jacket for men is a great buy ( PA )

Any gardener who wants to add style and comfort to his gardening attire should look no further than this snug padded quilted jacket which is crafted from windproof and insulating fabric, with a Teflon finish for durability.

It also has a full-length zip with studded placket cover and two large front pockets which will hold smaller gardening items. Ideal not only for the garden but for autumn walks in the countryside.

8. Chunky Wellington Boot Socks (Town & Country, £9.99)

open image in gallery Keeping your toes warm inside your wellies is keep to happy winter gardening ( PA )

Keep your toes toasty in these chunky Wellington boot socks in a range of colours, made with Merino wool to offer natural warmth, breathability, and comfort. This natural moisture management helps to keep feet dry and comfortable, and are ideal in colder and wet weather.