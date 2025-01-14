From tomatoes to broad beans – the seeds to sow in January and February

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sow seeds now for a rich harvest later in the year, YouTube gardening sensation Huw Richards has said.

“These months offer an excellent opportunity to prepare for the growing season by sowing seeds indoors or in a greenhouse,” said Richards, who co-authored The Self-Sufficiency Garden.

“While winter isn’t ideal for most outdoor planting, a head start with indoor sowing can set you up for a bountiful year.

“Winter sowing offers more than just practical benefits; it keeps your gardening spirit alive during the darker months,” he said.

“By starting seeds now, you’re not only giving your plants a head start but also nurturing a sense of anticipation and optimism for the growing season ahead. There’s nothing quite like seeing those first green shoots appear on a chilly winter morning – a promise of the abundance to come.”

Here, he offers tips on seeds to sow in winter.

1. Broad beans

Broad beans are a classic winter choice, he suggests. Varieties like ‘Aquadulce Claudia’ are particularly well-suited to these colder months.

“Hardy and early-maturing, they’re capable of withstanding frost and low temperatures. I recommend sowing them in pots or modules indoors or in a greenhouse to protect them from the worst of the weather.”

Field beans sold in the ‘green manures’ part of the seed shelves in your local garden centre are a delicious and often more productive alternative to the more commonly known broad beans, he adds.

2. Chillies and peppers

“If there’s one crop that rewards early sowing, it’s chillies and peppers. They require a long growing season, so starting them indoors now is essential,” he advises. Use a propagator or place the pots in a warm, sunny spot.

“If you’re overwintering peppers in your greenhouse, remember to bring them indoors during the coldest nights to keep them safe.”

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are another great candidate for indoor sowing at this time of year with a little help from a propagator and some lights, he says.

“For early crops, opt for cherry tomatoes such as ‘Tumbling Tom’. For high yields coupled with incredible flavour, I recommend varieties such as ‘Green Zebra’, ‘Tigerella’, ‘Black Russian’, ‘Ailsa Craig’ and ‘Tomande’. If you only have an outdoor space, grow ‘Mountain Magic’ in a sunny, sheltered position.”

4. Salad leaves

Quick-growing salad leaves like rocket, lettuce, and mustard are perfect for winter sowing in trays indoors. They’re easy to grow and provide fresh, nutritious greens during the colder months when other vegetables may be scarce.

If you want to try something different, pea shoots are a fantastic option, he suggests.

5. Onion Sets and shallots

If conditions aren’t too wet, onion sets and shallots can be sown directly outdoors. Alternatively, sow them indoors for a stronger start before transplanting them to the garden.

6. Leeks

“Leeks are a fantastic winter crop. Early varieties can be sown indoors now for later transplanting. Their hardiness, slow growth, and adaptability to cold conditions make them an ideal choice for the winter gardener.”

Flowers to sow now to brighten your year

Sweet peas

For a splash of early colour, start sweet peas indoors or in a cold greenhouse. Variety is everything, so enjoy researching whether you want incredible scents, long stems for cutting, or a mix of both, he advises.

Begonias, geraniums and lobelia

These summer blooms need warmth and light to germinate, so sow their seeds indoors now. They’ll reward you with vibrant displays once the warmer months arrive.

Herbs for winter sowing

Basil

Keep a fresh supply of basil going by sowing indoors in a warm spot, and provide some extra heat just to help them germinate. A windowsill is perfect for this aromatic herb.

Coriander and parsley

Both coriander and parsley can be started in small pots indoors. They’re resilient and provide fresh flavour to your winter cooking.

Key considerations for winter sowing

Light

Winter days are short, so use grow lights or place seed trays in the brightest spot available indoors, he advises.

Heat

Many seeds benefit from a heated propagator or a warm windowsill. Consistent warmth ensures strong germination.

Protection

If you’re sowing in a greenhouse, make sure it’s insulated and use fleece to shield young plants on very cold nights.

Labelling

Always label your trays or pots. It’s easy to forget what you’ve sown as the weeks go by.