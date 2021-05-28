One in five Britons now believe buying a house together is a bigger form of commitment than getting married, it is claimed.

A poll of 2,000 adults found this was because being named on a house with someone carries more of a financial obligation than a wedding ring.

Meanwhile, 51 per cent believe the contract of mortgage paperwork is more of a tie than a legally binding marriage certificate.

A resounding 81 per cent also consider a home is a far more sensible investment of their hard-earned cash than a wedding.

In fact, more than three-quarters went as far as to say a lavish wedding is little more than a waste of money. However, this attitude did not hold true for honeymoons.

Dev Malle, chief business development officer at online conveyancer, My Home Move Conveyancing, said: “Getting a mortgage with your partner is a big life decision, so it’s interesting to see how many Britons are favouring it over getting down on one knee.

“Our research shows that getting on the property ladder has become a bigger priority for younger people who are thinking ahead and investing more in their future; yet the process may still seem a bit daunting.”

On average, Britons believe £4,940 is a reasonable amount of money to spend on a wedding in 2021.

And just 1 per cent of respondents would be willing to spend £20,000 or more on the occasion, according to the OnePoll figures.

OnePoll also found some people think getting a pet together with someone is more important than marriage, while one-fifth feel the same about opening a joint bank account.

Just under one-fifth of respondents would even turn down a marriage proposal, if one was forthcoming.

