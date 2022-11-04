Terms and Conditions

Please read our Help Centrebefore purchasing a subscription for Independent Premium or The Independent Daily Edition + Independent Premium (a “Subscription”).

By taking out a subscription to The Independent (referred in these Terms as the “Service”) on independent.co.uk you are agreeing to be bound by these terms.

The Service is owned and operated by Independent Digital News and Media Ltd (“The Independent”). It is registered in England and Wales under company number 07320345; its registered office is at Alphabeta Building, 14-18 Finsbury Square, London, EC2A 1AH, United Kingdom.

The Independent reserves the right to suspend or terminate your access to the Service at any time, with or without notice or explanation, if it believes you are violating the Terms in any way.

Subscriptions

1. These Terms only apply to Subscriptions taken out directly via our website independent.co.uk (the “Site”). If you subscribed to the Service though Apple iTunes, Amazon’s Newsstand for Kindle or through Google Play, your subscription will be managed by them.

2. You must be at least 18 years old to take a Subscription.

3. We will try to process your Subscription promptly, but we do not guarantee that your Subscription will be activated by any specified time. By submitting your payment and other subscription details, you are making an offer to us to buy a Subscription. Your offer will only be accepted by us and a contract formed when we have successfully verified your details, at which point we will provide you with access to your Subscription. We reserve the right to reject any offer in our discretion, for any or no reason.

4. If you purchase a Subscription for a third party (a “Gift Subscription”), it will expire at the end of the Subscription period. You will be responsible for managing all aspects of the Gift Subscription.

Prices and Payment

(a) If you are a new customer you may receive a ‘free trial’ or ‘introductory offer’ as part of your Subscription. When the free trial or introductory offer period finishes your Subscription will automatically continue at the price quoted on the Site during the sign-up process, unless you cancel in accordance with the instructions set out below before the end of the trial period.

(b) You agree to pay the price at the rate notified to you at the time you take out your Subscription. We may modify the price of any Subscription, remove and/or offer certain other subscription services from time to time. We will always tell you in advance of any increase in the price of your Subscription and offer you an opportunity to cancel it if you do not wish to pay the new price.

(c) In addition to the Subscription fees due to us, you are responsible for paying any internet connection or other telecommunications charges that you may incur by accessing the Service or using the services available on it. For example, your mobile network operator may charge you for data or roaming services.

(d) If we discover an error in the prices listed on the Site, we will inform you and give you the option of continuing to purchase the Subscription at the correct price or cancelling your order. If we are unable to contact you using the contact details you provided, we will treat the order as cancelled.

Renewals and Cancellations

(a) Unless you purchased a Gift Subscription, your Subscription will automatically renew for the same Subscription period (e.g. weekly/monthly/annually). Upon renewal, we will charge the current Subscription price using the same card or other payment method that you previously used.

(b) If you took a Subscription with a ‘free trial’ or ‘introductory offer’, you may cancel the Subscription at any time before the trial period or offer period expires. Unless you cancel prior to the end of this period, your Subscription will automatically continue as a paid-for Subscription.

(c) You agree that your Subscription will begin as soon as we send you the email confirming your Subscription. You will not have the right to cancel the Subscription within the active Subscription period, save for any ‘free trial’ you might be entitled to (see above).

(d) Gift Subscriptions cannot be cancelled. All other Subscriptions may be cancelled at any time, but cancellation will only take effect at the next payment date. There are no refunds for unused parts of your Subscription.

How to cancel

To cancel your subscription you will then need to log in to your account using your email address and the password you created when you purchased your Subscription.

Once logged in, under the “Account details” tab, click “Subscription & billing” and click the Auto-renewal button to OFF. The cancellation will be effective from your next due payment date. If you took out a Subscription somewhere other than the Site, (e.g. through Apple’s iTunes Store) see our Help Centre for instructions on how to cancel.

Offers

Your subscription term, your rights to cancel your Subscription and/or your rights to receive a refund may differ if you used a promotional code or other offer. Further details will be set out with the relevant offer.

Other policies to read before using the Service

Before using the Service please read our Terms of Use, Privacy Notice, Cookie Notice and Community Guidelines.

Rights of use

All intellectual property rights, including copyright, in the content accessible (or available for download) on the Service, including text, pictures, graphics, video and audio material (“Content”) belong to The Independent or its licensors. All rights are hereby reserved. The Service and the Content may only be used for your personal, non-commercial use. See our Terms of Use for further details.

Disclaimer

Save to the extent prohibited by law, the Independent does not give any warranties in respect of your Subscription, the Content or the Service, including freedom from viruses or other contamination, or that the Service is compatible with any computer systems, software and browsers.

The Independent shall not be liable for any claims, losses, injuries, penalties, damages, costs or expenses arising from the use of, or inability to use the Service or Content or from any action taken, or omitted to be taken, as a result of using the Service or Content, other than death or personal injury directly caused by the negligence of The Independent.

English Law

By taking a Subscription you agree that these Terms will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England. You also accept the exclusive jurisdiction of the English Courts in relation to any dispute that may arise in connection with these Terms or your Subscription.