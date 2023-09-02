Aditya-L1: India successfully launches first spacecraft to Sun – follow live updates
Rocket has successfully launched from India’s main space centre
India launches its first space-based observatory
India has launched its first mission to the Sun this morning, just days after becoming the first country in history to achieve a soft landing of a spacecraft on the Moon’s uncharted south pole.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is an unmanned observation satellite that India’s space agency (Isro) wants to use to monitor the Sun’s activities, and learn more about how these impact space weather phenomena such as solar storms.
The launch took place at 11.50am local time (7.20am BST) on Saturday morning at the same space centre in Sriharikota in southern India where the country’s historic Chandrayaan-3 moon mission was launched.
Isro says it will take Aditya – which means Sun in Hindi – around four months to reach its final position in a halo orbit around the Sun. It will first enter Low Earth Orbit before taking a more elliptical path and finally use onboard propulsion to push out into a region around the Sun known as the Lagrange Point 1 (L1).
L1 is located around 1.5 million km away from Earth and will allow Aditya a continuous and unobstructed view of the Sun.
Video: India launches its first space-based observatory
Video: Crowd chants 'Long live mother India' as Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes off
Indian ministers laud successful launch of Sun mission
As the rocket left the surface of the Earth, leaving a trail of smoke, cabinet ministers lauded India's successful launch of Aditya-L1 solar mission on Twitter.
"A historic achievement in the pursuit of scientific knowledge!" wrote India's transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
"Kudos to the brilliant minds at ISRO who have made this mission possible. Your dedication and expertise continue to inspire us all. Here's to a bright future of solar exploration and groundbreaking discoveries!"
"History being scripted," wrote environment minister Bhupendra Yadav.
'An unforgettable moment': People gathered to watch India's first Sun mission launch share feelings
Thousands of people gathered to watch the launch of India Aditya-L1 at Sriharikota lauded Isro's efforts.
"We have come from Mumbai to witness this," one viewer told news agency ANI. "It was an unforgettable moment for us."
"It is a wonderful feeling that we are giving competition to space agencies like Nasa and others. We are really excited..."
Facts about India's Aditya L1 mission
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to travel about 1.5 million km (930,000 miles) over four months to a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.
Those positions are called Lagrange Points, named after Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange.
With this mission, scientists hope to learn more about the effect of solar radiation on the thousands of satellites in orbit, a number growing with the success of ventures like the Starlink communications network of Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Longer term, data from the mission could help better understand the sun's impact on earth's climate patterns and the origins of solar wind, the stream of particles that flow from the sun through the solar system, Isro scientists have said.
India has in recent years privatised space launches and is looking to open the sector to foreign investment as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market within the next decade.
As space turns into a global business, the country is also banking on the success of Isro to showcase its prowess in the sector.
India's Aditya L1 launch watched by over 800,000 viewers on live-stream
India successfully launched its Sun mission a few minutes ago, amid claps and cheers by scientists and public present at the site while hundreds of thousands joined them to view the historic launch online.
An official stream by the Indian space agency Isro was being viewed by over 800,000 people at its peak, and thousands had gathered in person at a viewing gallery near the launch site to see the lift-off of the rocket.
The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on Earth commonly seen as auroras.
Spacecraft performance 'as expected'
The first three stages of separation have been completed successfully and the Aditya-L1 craft is performing normally.
The craft has shut off its thrusters and is now coasting into its initial Low Earth Orbit position.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies