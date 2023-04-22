Alan Sugar approaches Tetris scriptwriter about ‘exciting movie project’

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lord Alan Sugar has written a message to Tetris film writer Noah Pink asking to contact him about an “exciting movie project” on social media.

The Apprentice star, 76, told the Canadian writer to “look me up on Google” after losing his verified blue tick on Twitter following changes to the platform from owner Elon Musk.

In a post to his 5.2 million followers, Lord Sugar tagged Pink writing: “I need to contact on a exciting movie project.

“Twitter DM service has gone due to technical problems.

“I can’t give contact details in this open forum. You can track me down via MGM Apprentice or the BBC.”

The British entrepreneur added “love Tetris” at the end of the message, referencing the 2023 film Pink wrote starring British actors Taron Egerton and Toby Jones.

The 1980s video game-inspired film tells the story of Alexey Pajitnov, a Russian programmer behind the video game and entrepreneur Henk Rogers (Egerton), who went through a legal battle over the rights to the computer game in Russia.

Originally from Hackney, east London, Lord Sugar founded electronics company Amstrad in 1968 at the age of 21, selling audio and computer equipment, which led him to becoming a tycoon and household name.