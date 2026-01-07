Scientists create huge catalogue of stars where we might find aliens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have assembled a catalogue of more than 2,000 stars that could be supporting alien life.

Researchers behind the study hope that it could provide a foundation for the study of those stars, and examination of whether they might support alien worlds. Eventually, the stars and the planets around them could be the target of spacecraft sent from Earth, they suggested.

It is a full accounting of so-called K dwarfs, which are lower-mass cousins of our own Sun that could be harbouring their own inhabited planets.

They are common throughout space, and offer a long-term and stable environment that could nourish life on the worlds that surround them.

The new study brings together more than 2,000 of those stars, all of which are closer than 130 light years from us.

It was conducted using two observatories, one in the Chilean Andes and another in souther Arizona. Since they are located on two hemispheres, they can get a full look at the sky around us, letting us see all of those K-dwarfs.

Stars vary widely in mass and temperature. The K dwarfs are cooler and fainter than our Sun but are more common – in our patch of space, there are roughly twice of them as Sun-like stars – and they live much longer, meaning that they could be a more likely place to find other civilisations.

In the study, researchers were able to estimate how hot and old the stars were, as well as how fast they are spinning and the way they are moving through space. That information can be used to begin to work out the conditions on the planets around the stars.

The work is described in a new paper, ‘An All-Sky Spectroscopic Reconnaissance of More Than 2,100 K Dwarfs Within 40 Parsecs Using High-Resolution Spectra’, that was presented in a conference this week.