We should go and look for alien life on Uranus and Enceladus, scientists have urged.

Nasa should prioritise missions to the distant planet and moon of Saturn, say researchers in a new “decadal survey”, published by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine .

The report recommends priorities for the research community over the next 10 years, including the best opportunities in the search for alien life. It draws on input from scientists through panels, papers, speakers and more.