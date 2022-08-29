Nasa scrubs Artemis launch after failing to fix Moon rocket’s engine bleed

Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nasa has aborted the launch of its new Moon rocket after failing to fix a critical issue with one of its engines.

The Space Launch System suffered an engine bleed, which could not be resolved within the launch window of the Artemis 1 mission.

The SLS was set to lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Monday, though the countdown was put on hold at T-minus 40 minutes before it was scrubbed.

A new launch window is expected to open on Friday, 2 September at 12.40 local time (17.40 BST).

