Nasa scrubs Artemis launch after failing to fix Moon rocket’s engine bleed
Nasa has aborted the launch of its new Moon rocket after failing to fix a critical issue with one of its engines.
The Space Launch System suffered an engine bleed, which could not be resolved within the launch window of the Artemis 1 mission.
The SLS was set to lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Monday, though the countdown was put on hold at T-minus 40 minutes before it was scrubbed.
A new launch window is expected to open on Friday, 2 September at 12.40 local time (17.40 BST).
More to follow.
