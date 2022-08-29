Artemis launch delayed as Nasa rushes to fix critical issue

Sign up to our free WhatsApp news alerts and daily briefing updates Sign up to our free daily WhatsApp news alerts Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

WhatsApp news alerts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Nasa has been forced to delay the launch of its momentous Artemis 1 mission after facing an issue with its Moon rocket.

The Space Launch System was set to lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Monday at 08.33 local time (13.33 BST) but the countdown was put on hold after one of the engines failed to reach the required temperature for launch.

Follow our live coverage and watch Nasa’s live stream of the Artemis 1 launch here

“The countdown clock is on a hold at T-40 minutes,” Nasa said.

“The hydrogen team of the Nasa Space Launch System rocket is discussing plans with the Artemis 1 launch director.”

(Nasa)

The next launch window opens at 12.40 local time (17.40 BST) on Friday, 2 September. It will offer another two hour period to get the rocket off the ground.

The SLS is the most powerful rocket ever built by the US space agency, offering roughly 15 per cent more thrust than the Saturn V rockets that last took humans to the Moon as part of the Apollo missions.

The Artemis 1 mission will be the first flight test of the SLS and is a fundamental step towards the first crewed launches, set to take place next year.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said the first human landings on the Moon will be “no earlier than 2025”, with a permanent colony set up before the end of the decade.

The Artemis missions will also see the first woman land on the Moon, as well as numerous robots to explore the surface and conduct scientific experiments.