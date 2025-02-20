NASA updates its percentage risk of asteroid hitting Earth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NASA has reduced the likelihood of Earth being hit by a huge asteroid from the highest-ever impact probability for an object of its size.

NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, or CNEOS, says space rock 2024 YR4, estimated to be 130 to 300 feet wide (40 to 100 metres), now has a 1.5 per cent chance of colliding with Earth in December 2032.

“New observations of asteroid 2024 YR4 helped us update its chance of impact in 2032,” the agency said in an update on Thursday.

“Our understanding of the asteroid's path improves with every observation. We'll keep you posted.”

On Tuesday, NASA had the impact probability at 3.1 per cent, the highest ever recorded for an object of its size, but the probability was as low as 1 per cent at the end of January.

open image in gallery NASA's DART mission in 2022 proved that Earth has the technology to redirect Asteroid 2024 YR4 before any potential impact ( SAAO )

While the asteroid is unlikely to make contact, it is too soon to know where it might land if it did hit Earth in six years time.

The UK is not within the current predicted “impact risk corridor”, which is the area where the asteroid could land, according to the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN).

However, more than 100 million people do live in places that could potentially be hit by 2024 YR4.

This corridor stretches across the eastern Pacific Ocean, northern South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, the Arabian Sea, and South Asia, the IAWN said.

If the asteroid hits it could cause “severe blast damage” as far as 50 km (31 miles) from the impact site, scientists say.

Experts expect the probability of collision will change as more observations are made.

There is a 0.8 per cent chance the asteroid will impact the moon, NASA said.

The asteroid was first spotted in December by a telescope in Chile.