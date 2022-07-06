A bus-sized asteroid is passing earth today

You can watch asteroid 2022 NF as it passes Earth beginning around 4pm EDT Wednesday.

Jon Kelvey
Wednesday 06 July 2022 20:36
Comments
<p>An artist’s conception of an asteroid passing close to Earth</p>

An artist’s conception of an asteroid passing close to Earth

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A bus sized asteroid will pass close to Earth Wednesday afternoon, passing well within the Moon’s orbit, and you can watch.

Asteroid 2022 NF will make its closest approach of 55,300 miles to Earth on Thursday, 7 July, but the Virtual Telescope Project is offering a livestream tracking the asteroid’s path that launches at 4pm EDT Wednesday afternoon.

Discovered on 4 July by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System, or Pan-Starrs telescope at Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii, the 22-foot diameter asteroid 2022 NF will not threaten Earth. But Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, or JPL, has yet to plot the asteroid’s path out beyond 2022 in the lab’s small body database — asteroid 2022 NF orbits the Sun once every 3.7 years or so.

It’s also not the only space rock to pass near Earth over the next six days, although it will pass the closest.

Asteroid 2022 NE, a similarly sized space rock to 2022 NF, will make its closest pass by Earth on Wednesday, coming within 85,000 miles, according to JPL’s near Earth asteroid website. The airliner sized asteroid 2019 NW5 will then pass around 3.5 million miles from Earth on 10 July, the house-sized asteroid 2022 NH will pass within 1 million miles of our planet on 11 July and another bus-sized asteroid, 2015 OQ21, will pass 4.3 million miles from Earth on 12 July.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in