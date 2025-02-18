Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NASA astronauts who have gotten an extended stay onboard the International Space Station once again pushed back against the narrative that they are stuck 250 miles above Earth.

Sunita “Suni” Williams and Butch Wilmore had launched to the orbiting laboratory last summer on the first crewed test flight of the Boeing Starliner. They had trouble docking the spacecraft due to issues with its thrusters and helium leaks. It was determined to be too risky for them to return, and the capsule returned to Earth without them in September.

What was once just a ten-day mission, has now turned into an unexpected months-long odyssey.

Still, the pair say they don’t feel as “stuck” as everyone else seems to think they are.

“That’s been the rhetoric. That’s been the narrative from day one: stranded, abandoned, stuck — and I get it. We both get it,” Wilmore told CNN.

He and Williams were also asked about claims from President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that they had been left in the lurch by the Biden administration.

open image in gallery NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, former Navy captains, have been on the International Space Station for months after a mishap with their Boeing Starliner capsule. They’re slated to return home as soon as next month ( AP )

“But that is, again, not what our human spaceflight program is about. We don’t feel abandoned, we don’t feel stuck, we don’t feel stranded.”

Wilmore also pleaded with people to help change that narrative, to say they were “committed” to the trip and not just stuck in space.

“That’s what we prefer,” he said.

Williams’ message was similar to one they had given before about their situation.

“Butch and I knew this was a test flight,” she said, noting that they “knew that we would probably find some things (wrong with Starliner) and we found some stuff, and so that was not a surprise.”

open image in gallery Wilmore and Williams have asked to change the narrative about their extended trip on the International Space Station. They said they don’t feel ‘stuck’ or ‘stranded’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

The pair will return home as soon as next month on the SpaceX Crew-9 capsule. That timeline has been fast-tracked after a delay in departure was announced at the end of last year.

Trump said he had asked Musk to “go get” Wilmore and Williams who he said had been “virtually abandoned.” Musk confirmed that they would do that.

“The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible. We will do so,” Musk said on social media platform X. “Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long.”