Toy model of Jeff Bezos’ phallic-shaped rocket goes on sale for $69

A toy model of the rocket by Blue Origin, a company founded by Jeff Bezos, is going on sale for $69, at 1/66th the size of the actual space vehicle.

The New Shepard rocket – a semi-reusable space vehicle that blasted Bezos and his co-passengers last month just beyond the boundary of Earth’s atmosphere – has been a subject of ridicule due to its phallic shape.

Now, Blue Origin’s merchandising partner Estes is launching a miniature scale replica of the rocket as a toy model in November with the ability to launch up to 400 feet (120m) in the air, for a suggestive price of $69.99.

The company noted it would cost an additional $40 for the launch pad, controller, and single-use engines required to make it fly.

“The capsule is payload-capable and separates from the booster near its apogee of nearly 400 feet. It then floats back to Earth under a parachute for a gentle touchdown,” according to a statement.

A promotional video on the Estes YouTube channel shows the model with cuts to real footage of New Shepard.

The model’s boxes also reportedly include a postcard for kids to “draw or write their vision of how they see the future of life in space and how rockets will change humanity.”

These cards, the statement noted, would be emailed directly to Club for the Future – a nonprofit founded by Blue Origin – and will fly to space on a New Shepard rocket.

“After flight, the postcard will be returned with an official ‘Flown to Space’ stamp as a unique keepsake,” it said.

“Estes is proud to partner with Blue Origin to provide a piece of history that inspires kids to dream and imagine. The ready-to-fly New Shepard model is a perfect addition to your office shelf or launch it to recreate the spaceflight for yourself!” the company website says.