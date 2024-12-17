Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There could be planets around the supermassive black hole at the heart of our galaxy – and we may be ready to find them, scientists say.

That hope comes after researchers found the first ever binary star near a supermassive black hole. That black hole happens to be Sagittarius A*, the one at the middle of the Milky Way.

The finding not only sheds light on such stars, and how they might be able to survive such extreme environments. It also suggests that we could be able to find planets there, too.

In the past, scientists have thought that it may be possible for stars to even survive the harsh environment around a supermassive black hole. Young stars found nearby suggest that is not true, however, and that even pairs of stars are able to thrive – if briefly – in such an environment.

As such, scientists believe that alien planets could potentially survive there, too. Researchers hope that it might be possible to see them with upcoming equipment including upgrades to the Very Large Telescope and Extremely Large Telescope.

“Our discovery lets us speculate about the presence of planets, since these are often formed around young stars. It seems plausible that the detection of planets in the Galactic centre is just a matter of time,” said Florian Peißker, a researcher at the University of Cologne, Germany, and lead author of the new study.

The work is described in a new paper, ‘A binary system in the S cluster close to the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*’, published in the journal Nature Communications.