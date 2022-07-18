Scientists find black hole unlike any other discovered before
Scientists have found a dormant black hole that is unlike any found before.
Researchers say there is no other explanation for the unexpected data, which shows there is a stellar-mass black hole in the Large Magellanic Cloud, the neighbouring galaxy of our own Milky Way.
The star that brought about the black hole appears to have vanished without a powerful explosion, the researchers say.
Other black holes like this have been found before. But the researchers say this is the unambiguously detected object of its kind – a dormant, stellar-mass black hole.
The discovery is remarkable in part because the team behind it have been nicknamed the “black hole police” or “black hole destroyers” – as a result of their previous work in showing that other black hole discoveries were actually mistaken.
“For the first time, our team got together to report on a black hole discovery, instead of rejecting one,” said study lead Tomer Shenar, from Amsterdam University, in a statement.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies