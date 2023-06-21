Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Our nearest supermassive black hole ‘became active’ and became a million times intense, scientists say

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 21 June 2023 16:02
Comments

Our nearest supermassive black hole awoke from a “period of dormancy”, becoming a million times more intense, scientists have said.

The supermassive black hole, known as Sagittarius A*, sits at the heart of the Milky Way and is about four million times more massive than the Sun. About 200 years ago, it ate cosmic objects that got too close to it and became vastly more bright, scientists found.

The increase in brightness is as if a single glow-worm hidden in a forest suddenly became as bright as the Sun, according to researchers.

The intense event was discovered by scientists who picked up an X-ray “echo” from the event. It also explains the intense bright shine of galactic molecular clouds around the black hole – scientists say they are reflecting those X-rays that came out of the black hole towards the start of the 19th century.

The work is described in a new paper, ‘X-ray polarization evidence for a 200 years-old flare of Sgr A*’, published in Nature.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in