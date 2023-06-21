Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Our nearest supermassive black hole awoke from a “period of dormancy”, becoming a million times more intense, scientists have said.

The supermassive black hole, known as Sagittarius A*, sits at the heart of the Milky Way and is about four million times more massive than the Sun. About 200 years ago, it ate cosmic objects that got too close to it and became vastly more bright, scientists found.

The increase in brightness is as if a single glow-worm hidden in a forest suddenly became as bright as the Sun, according to researchers.

The intense event was discovered by scientists who picked up an X-ray “echo” from the event. It also explains the intense bright shine of galactic molecular clouds around the black hole – scientists say they are reflecting those X-rays that came out of the black hole towards the start of the 19th century.

The work is described in a new paper, ‘X-ray polarization evidence for a 200 years-old flare of Sgr A*’, published in Nature.