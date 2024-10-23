Scientists find first ever ‘black hole trio’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Scientists have found the first ever “black hole triple”.

Many of the black holes previously found are thought to be part of a pair. Those pairs form when a black holes becomes entwined with another object – such as another black hole, a star or similar object – and they are pulled together by the powerful gravity of the black hole.

Now, however, researchers have seen the first ever “black hole triple”. That is a black hole that is eating a small, nearby star – but it is also being circled by another star, at a distance.