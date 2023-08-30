Watch live: Super blue moon rises over New Delhi in rare celestial event

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a rare super blue moon rises over New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, 30 August.

The phenomenon, which will only happen once this year, will appear over the UK on Thursday night.

Its name does not allude to a colour, instead referring to the second full moon in one calendar month - a rare event occurring approximately once every two or three years.

This week’s spectacle is the last chance to witness a super blue moon this decade, as the next one will occur in August 2032.

It is the second time this month that stargazers have been treated to a lunar spectacle after the sturgeon moon which occurred earlier in August, marking the first time in five years that two supermoons have appeared in the same month.

The blue moon will appear bigger in the sky at 222,043 miles away, compared to 252,088 miles when it is at its furthest point from Earth.