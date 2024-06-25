Jump to content

Chang’e 6 probe carrying world’s first sample from Moon’s far side returns to Earth

Return capsule landed in desert of Inner Mongolia region on Tuesday morning

Vishwam Sankaran
Tuesday 25 June 2024 08:13
Comments
(The Independent)

China’s Chang’e 6 probe has touched down back on Earth after its historic mission to bring back the first samples from the far side of the Moon.

The robotic probe landed in China’s Inner Mongolia desert on Tuesday, with the return capsule containing rocks harvested from the Moon’s far side. China’s space agency said the probe landed at 6.07am GMT, or 2.07pm local time.

Scientists hope that the samples will shed new light on the Moon’s geology and history.

More to follow

