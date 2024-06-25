Chang’e 6 probe carrying world’s first sample from Moon’s far side returns to Earth
Return capsule landed in desert of Inner Mongolia region on Tuesday morning
China’s Chang’e 6 probe has touched down back on Earth after its historic mission to bring back the first samples from the far side of the Moon.
The robotic probe landed in China’s Inner Mongolia desert on Tuesday, with the return capsule containing rocks harvested from the Moon’s far side. China’s space agency said the probe landed at 6.07am GMT, or 2.07pm local time.
Scientists hope that the samples will shed new light on the Moon’s geology and history.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments