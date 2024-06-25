Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

China’s Chang’e 6 probe has touched down back on Earth after its historic mission to bring back the first samples from the far side of the Moon.

The robotic probe landed in China’s Inner Mongolia desert on Tuesday, with the return capsule containing rocks harvested from the Moon’s far side. China’s space agency said the probe landed at 6.07am GMT, or 2.07pm local time.

Scientists hope that the samples will shed new light on the Moon’s geology and history.

More to follow