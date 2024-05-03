✕ Close Related video: China to launch Chang’e-6 lunar probe on May 3

China’s Chang’e 6 robotic mission to retrieve samples from the Moon’s far side launched on Friday, marking a milestone in the country’s ambitious plans to put boots on the lunar surface by 2030.

Chang’e 6 took off aboard a Long March 5 rocket from China’s Wenchang Satellite Launch Center off the southeastern coast of mainland China at 9.17am GMT.

As part of the 53-day mission, a robotic lander will touch down on an impact crater on the Moon’s far side and attempt to collect about 2kg of rocks to be transported back to Earth.

China’s steady progress in space exploration has raised concerns in Washington with Nasa chief Bill Nelson repeatedly warning of the US being in a modern “space race” with the Asian nation.

“China has made extraordinary strides, especially in the last 10 years, but they are very secretive,” Mr Nelson recently said.

“We believe that a lot of their so-called civilian space programme is military programme. And I think, in effect, we are in a race,” he added.