China denies Nasa claim it might ‘take over’ the Moon

China has denied Nasa administrator Bill Nelson’s accusation that it might attempt to “take over” the Moon as part of its military space programme, adding that it aimed to build a shared future for humanity.

“We must be very cautious that China is landing on the lunar and proclaiming: ‘It’s ours now and you keep out’,” Mr Nelson had said in an interview with German newspaper Bild, published on Saturday.

“China’s space programme is a military space programme... Well, what do you think is happening on the Chinese space station? They learn there how to destroy the satellites of others,” the Nasa chief added.

He also accused China of stealing technological ideas “from others” for their space mission.

“China is good. But China is also good because they steal the ideas and technologies of others,” Mr Nelson said in the interview.

Reacting to the comments, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said the Nasa cheif has spoken carelessly.

“China resolutely condemns such dangerous accusations. The US side has steadily built a smear campaign regarding China’s regular and legal space endeavours,” he said in a statement.

China has made several strides in space exploration in the past decade with experts observing that the country is proceeding in a more cautious manner than the US and the Soviet Union at the height of their space race.

The country made its first lunar uncrewed landing in 2013, it is building its own space station, and is also expecting to launch astronauts to the Moon by the end of this decade.

Meanwhile, Nasa also has a slate of several ambitious missions planned for the decade, including its Artemis missions, where it plans to send astronauts back to the Moon.