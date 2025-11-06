Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three Chinese astronauts are temporarily stranded in space after their return capsule was struck by suspected orbital debris, China’s human spaceflight agency said on Wednesday.

Wang Jie, Chen Zhongrui, and Chen Dong, the astronauts part of the Shenzhou-20 mission, were launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China in April. They reached the Tiangong space station in six hours, with their return journey initially scheduled for 5 November.

The Shenzhou mission cycles crews of three Chinese astronauts to and from the Tiangong space station for six-month stays, during which they perform a range of tasks, including repairing damage to the orbiting outpost.

open image in gallery China's Shenzhou-20 space mission (L-R) Wang Jie, Chen Zhongrui, and Chen Dong, wave during a departure ceremony ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, a suspected impact from a small piece of space debris on the Shenzhou 20 spacecraft has called off their scheduled departure.

Their replacement crew, launched on 31 October from Earth, has already reached the orbiting outpost, and the two teams currently remain aboard Tiangong with impact analysis and risk assessment currently underway.

“The Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft is suspected to have been struck by a small piece of orbital debris, and assessment of the impact and associated risks is currently under way.

“To ensure the safety and health of the astronauts and the success of the mission, it has been decided that the Shenzhou-20 return mission, originally scheduled for 5 November, will be postponed,” the space agency announced.

China’s space agency hasn’t revealed whether the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was hit by debris mid-flight or while it was docked onto Tiangong.

Existing protocols suggest that if Shenzhou-20 remains unrepairable, the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft would be used to transport the stranded crew back to Earth.

A backup Shenzhou spacecraft would be sent if both the space vehicles are found to be damaged.

open image in gallery Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft ( AFP via Getty Images )

The latest incident reveals the danger posed by increasing amounts of space junk, which consists of discarded spacecraft parts, to crewed space missions.

A growing number of studies and international space organisations have warned of the dangers of collision posed by such debris floating around in space hundreds of miles above the Earth.

Last year debris from an exploded Russian satellite forced astronauts aboard the International Space Station to seek shelter.

Over 180 fragments from the satellite explosion crowded the already densely packed section of space above the Earth occupied by thousands of other spacecraft.

An estimate by the US Space Surveillance Network suggests there could be over 200,000 objects between 1-10 centimetres and tens of thousands of objects larger than 10cm in this section of space crowded by satellites and their debris.

The United Nations cautioned last year that urgent action was needed to track orbital debris, and to create an international framework to manage them.