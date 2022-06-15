China says giant telescope may have picked up signs of alien life

The Sky Eye is a 500-metre radio telescope that came into use in 2020

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 15 June 2022 22:24
Comments
<p>The FAST photographed yesterday on its first day of operation in China’s Guizhou</p>

The FAST photographed yesterday on its first day of operation in China’s Guizhou

(Getty)

Chinese researchers said that the country’s powerful Sky Eye telescope may have picked up signs of alien life, before a report was quickly deleted.

The giant radio telescope detected electromagnetic signals of life on other planets, according to the report published by the official newspaper of China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, Science and Technology Daily.

A team of researchers from Beijing Normal University were said to be investigating the mysterious discovery further.

“[There were] several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the earth,” the report said.

But by Wednesday the report appeared to have been removed from the newspaper’s website, according to TIME.com.

Recommended

Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of the university’s extraterrestrial civilization search team, told the newspaper that the discovery could have been some kind of radio interference.

“The possibility that the suspicious signal is some kind of radio interference is also very high, and it needs to be further confirmed and ruled out. This may be a long process,” he explained.

The Sky Eye is a 500-metre telescope that came into use in 2020 with the goal of detecting alien life.

Dan Werthimer, of the University of California, Berkeley, works with the SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) researchers from the Beijing Normal University.

He rubbished claims that the radio signals were from aliens.

“These signals are from radio interference; they are due to radio pollution from Earthlings, not from ET,” he told Space.com.

“The technical term we use is ‘RFI’ – radio frequency interference. RFI can come from cell phones, TV transmitters, radar, satellites, as well as electronics and computers near the observatory that produce weak radio transmissions.”

Recommended

And he added: “All of the signals detected by SETI researchers so far are made by our own civilization, not another civilization.

“It’s getting hard to do SETI observations from the surface of our planet. Radio pollution is getting worse, as more and more transmitters and satellites are built. Some radio bands have become impossible to use for SETI.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in