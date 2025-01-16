Approval for first space rocket launch from UK as licence granted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The German company which aims to be the first to launch a satellite from the most northerly tip in the UK has been officially licensed for spaceflight by the regulator.

The decision from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is the final significant piece of regulatory approval needed for Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) to launch from SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst, the northernmost of the Shetland Islands.

The privately-owned spaceport has already been granted a spaceport licence and a range control licence by the CAA.

RFA’s first test flight, which it hopes to carry out in 2025, would be the first vertical launch of a satellite from European soil and it is the first company to receive a licence for this type of launch.

Known as RFA One, the launcher is a 30m-tall three-stage rocket which can deliver a 1,300kg payload to a sun-synchronous orbit around Earth.

During a static fire test last year, the first stage of the initial rocket caught fire and exploded, meaning plans for the first launch to take place in 2024 were pushed back.

Chief commercial officer Jorn Spurmann said securing the launch licence is a “groundbreaking moment for RFA and for Europe’s space industry”.

He added: “Securing the first-ever launch licence outside ESA’s established site in Kourou (in French Guyana) is not just a regulatory milestone – it’s a powerful endorsement of our technical excellence and a turning point for European space innovation.

“This licence marks Europe’s bold step toward independent, competitive, and sustainable space access.

“By enabling cost-effective and flexible launches from European main land, we are laying the foundation for a new era of space exploration and commercialisation, ensuring Europe remains at the forefront of the global space race.”

Rob Bishton, chief executive of the CAA, said: “This is a new era for aerospace and granting the first vertical launch licence from UK soil builds towards a historic milestone for the nation.

“This licence is the culmination of extensive hard work behind the scenes to put appropriate safety and environmental measures in place before launch.

“Through effective licensing and regulation we are enabling the expanding the space sector to reach new heights.”

Scottish business minister Richard Lochhead said: “This is a momentous moment for Scotland’s space sector. Not only can Scotland manufacture satellites, but now we are well on our way to launching them and providing expert analysis of the data they subsequently provide.

“I congratulate the SaxaVord team in Shetland and Rocket Factory Augsburg, both of which are now on course to host the first commercial launch of its kind in Europe.

“More broadly I want to pay tribute to Scotland’s space entrepreneurs who have made this country one of Europe’s leading space nations.

“The Scottish Government and its enterprise agencies will continue to support the sector in whatever way we can, helping unlock its vast economic potential.”