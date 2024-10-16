Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The “comet of the century” that was likely last seen by the Neanderthals seemed to develop a physics-defying second tail as it reached its closest point to Earth in over 80,000 years.

Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, or A3, grew visible to stargazers around the world in late September and could sometimes be seen by the naked eye.

The comet, discovered only in 2023, comes from the Oort debris cloud at the edge of the Solar System and orbits the Sun once every 80,660 years.

The last time it zoomed past the Earth was around 80,000 years ago, when the Neanderthals were still around.

In its current approach, the comet reached its closest point to Earth on 12 October, flying to within 70 million km of our planet.

Some astronomers have dubbed A3 the “comet of the century” due to its bright and clear appearance.

Despite the clouds and moonlight, the comet was a magnificent sight. The brightness was 1m5 but the 10° tail was visible without any problem.

C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS 2024 oct. 13 17.35 UT 17sec NikonZ F-50/2.8 Z50mod Michael Jäger, AZM Martinsberg pic.twitter.com/vwYnrMb61N — Michael Jäger (@Komet123Jager) October 13, 2024

A picture taken on Sunday by Austrian photographer Michael Jäger appears to show the comet with not only its usual bright tail, but also a much fainter structure in the opposite direction, called an “anti-tail”, Live Science reported.

C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS 2024 oct 15 17.17 UT 15x20sec Leica-Apo-Telyt f-280/4.0 QHY600 2x2 bin Filter UV/IR field 7x5°

Michael Jäger, Hochart, Burgenland pic.twitter.com/651dlsNNFg — Michael Jäger (@Komet123Jager) October 14, 2024

A comet tail is formed by dust and ions blown off the speeding rock by solar wind. The dust trailing the rock reflects sunlight while gaseous components become ionised to give a faint glow, which tends to dim as the ions cool down.

A3 though is seemingly led by a “physics-defying” anti-tail, Nasa noted last year.

How to see Tsuchinshan-Atlas

The rare phenomenon is caused by the Earth moving through the comet’s orbital plane, the American space agency explained.

As the Earth crosses the space rock’s plane of orbit around the Sun, the cooled dust and ions get reilluminated by sunlight. This could appear to shoot in the opposite direction of the comet’s actual tail, scientists said.

C/2023 A3 2024 oct. 15 17.30 UT 10 min Zeiss-Milvus f-135/2.8 Nikon Z6mod Michael Jäger & Gerald Rhemann Hardegg, Austria pic.twitter.com/9BRA7cgq9V — Michael Jäger (@Komet123Jager) October 15, 2024

“The anti-tail does not lead the comet, it is just that the head of the comet is seen superposed on part of the fanned-out and trailing dust tail,” Nasa said.

The anti-tail was recently also seen in photos of the green comet E3, which had a tail pointed towards the sun instead of away from it.

The rare comet using binoculars until 30 October. It could decrease in brightness from 15 October but may become visible again to the naked eye in late January next year, experts said.