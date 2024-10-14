Astronomer gives useful hint about how to see the ‘comet of the century’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



People looking for the “comet of the century”, known officially as Comet A3, should turn their head to the west, according to an astronomer.

The comet has not been seen since neanderthal times, and its spectacular colour and large appearance in the sky means that those viewing it today are likely to get a particularly astonishing sight. It has been called the “comet of the century” because it is so bright and clear.

But it can also be difficult to spot. While some in the UK and elsewhere have seen it, doing so can be tough.

Dr Greg Brown, astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich, said the comet “is visible in the early evening skies from the UK”.

Dr Brown told the PA news agency: “Low on the horizon at sunset, it is best to wait a while for the sky to darken a bit before trying to see it.

“Look to the west, just to the left of where the sunset was and, if you are lucky, it should be just about visible to the unaided eye.

“However, as it is rapidly fading as the days go on, a pair of binoculars or a small telescope will certainly help if you are struggling to find it.

“It is visible across the country, though a low western horizon is a must, and it certainly wouldn’t hurt to be out in the countryside where light pollution is less of a problem.”

Between October 12 and 30, people may be able to see the comet using binoculars or even with the naked eye.

The comet was only discovered in January last year, but astronomers said it would last have been visible from our planet around 80,000 years ago when Neanderthals were alive.

Additional reporting by agencies