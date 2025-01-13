Brightest comet in 20 years to appear this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A comet that orbits the Sun every 160,000 years will appear in the night sky this week, offering a rare chance

The Comet C/2024 G3 (ATLAS) is expected to be the brightest comet in nearly 20 years, making it as easy to spot as the planet Venus.

Until this week, the comet has only been visible to people in the Southern Hemisphere, however observers north of the equator will be able to view it as it heads back towards the Sun.

Emerging from the Oort Cloud in the solar system, the G3 comet was first discovered on 5 April last year by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS).

Nasa astronaut Dom Pettit captured a picture of Comet C/2024 G3 from the International Space Station (ISS), showing the space rock just above the Earth’s atmosphere.

“It is totally amazing to see a comet from orbit,” he wrote on X. “Atlas C2024-G3 is paying us a visit.”

Other astronomers and space weather forecasters also shared images of the comet, showing that its brightness has increased significantly since the start of the year.

Astronomers have noted that the comet’s increasing brightness could be a sign that it is breaking up, which would mean that this will be the last chance to ever see the G3 Atlas comet.

“The sudden jump in brightness was significant,” Nick James from the British Astronomical Association told Spaceweather.com.

“This could have been an early sign of disintegration, but since then, the comet is still brightening. It looks as if this outburst has not been fatal.”

open image in gallery The orbital path of Comet C/2024 G3 ( Nasa )

It is not yet clear how bright the comet will appear in the night sky, with several factors potentially limiting its visibility.

Comet C/2024 G3’s proximity to the Sun could render it invisible to terrestrial viewers, however chances of this are low.

Anyone hoping to see the comet in the US and Europe are advised to look east towards the horizon around half an hour before sunrise between 12-14 January.

The comet should also be visible around half an hour after sunset on 14 January.