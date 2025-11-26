Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Stunning ‘cosmic butterfly’ captured on telescope after schoolchildren chose target

The National Science Foundation’s NoirLab released the picture on Wednesday

Marcia Dunn
Wednesday 26 November 2025 20:42 GMT
The aptly named Butterfly Nebula lies 2,500 to 3,800 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius.
The aptly named Butterfly Nebula lies 2,500 to 3,800 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius. (NSF NOIRLab)

A stunning new image of a cosmic butterfly has been unveiled, captured by a Chilean telescope and released on Wednesday by the National Science Foundation’s NoirLab.

Photographed last month by the Gemini South telescope, the aptly named Butterfly Nebula lies 2,500 to 3,800 light-years away in the constellation Scorpius – a single light-year spans 6 trillion miles.

At its heart, a white dwarf star long ago shed its outer gaseous layers. These discarded gases now form the nebula's distinctive, billowing wings, glowing brightly from the aging star's heat.

Chilean schoolchildren chose this astronomical target to celebrate 25 years of the International Gemini Observatory's operation.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in