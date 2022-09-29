Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Dinosaur-killing asteroid strike on Earth coincided with space rock impacts on Moon, study suggests

Findings shed more light on the extent of space rock collisions endured by the inner Solar System

Vishwam Sankaran
Thursday 29 September 2022 10:13
Comments
Mining the moon: The complicated rules about space resources

Asteroid strikes on the Moon millions of years ago coincided with space rock impacts on Earth, including the one behind the Chicxulub crater linked to the death of the dinosaurs, according to a new study.

The research, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, assessed peculiar glass beads formed on the Moon that point to key craters created on the lunar surface by high-velocity meteorite impacts.

Scientists, including those from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, say the findings shed more light on the range of space rock collisions that bodies in the inner Solar System endure.

Analysing the silicate glass beads, researchers could open a window into the history of meteorite impacts on the Moon.

They analysed 215 silicate glass samples taken from the Moon during the Chinese space agency’s Chang’e-5 mission.

Researchers categorised the samples based on their uranium-lead isotopic dates and chemical compositions to determine whether they were formed by volcanic activity or via meteorite impact.

Recommended

Based on the analysis, they say the silicate glass was created by meteorite impacts into the basalt unit surrounding the Chang’e 5 landing site.

The study found that the impacts resulted in craters between 100 and 1,300m in diameter and ejecta temperatures reaching between 827 and 1,427°C.

Scientists say the impacts may have potentially spewed these glass beads at distances more than 150km upon impact.

Researchers say both the timing and the frequency space rock impacts on the Moon likely mirror such asteroid strikes on Earth.

Some of the craters, they say, were formed around 66 million years ago, coinciding “precisely with the ages of the terrestrial Chicxulub impact crater” beneath the Yucatan Peninsula – known to have formed from the asteroid impact that led to the demise of the dinosaurs.

Recommended

While scientists acknowledge that this may be coincidental, and that the space rock that produced the Chicxulub crater might not have produced smaller accompanying asteroids, they say it would “not be unreasonable” to suspect that a cluster of craters formed on the Moon the same time the dinosaur-killing rock impacted Earth.

“In any case, this suggests an episode of perturbations that delivered impactors to the inner solar system, in which case an enhanced flux to the Moon at this time would be expected,” researchers wrote.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in