Astronomers find Earth’s closest supermassive black holes – and they are merging into a ‘monster’

The black holes are 89 million light-years from our planet, more than three times closer than the next closest pair

Adam Smith
Thursday 02 December 2021 11:03
Comments
(Pixabay License)

Astronomers have found a pair of supermassive black holes that are closer to the Earth than any previously discovered.

The duo are 89 million light-years from our planet in the constellation of Aquarius, more than 380 light-years closer than our next closest black hole pair.

The two black holes are also closer to each other than any other discovered, only 1600 light-years apart. Eventually, these two will merge into “one monster black hole, probably within the next 250 million years,” Holger Baumgardt, a professor at the University of Queensland, said.

These enormous wells of gravity have incredibly dense masses, which astronomers from the Strasbourg Observatory in France were able to measure by looking at how the stars around them were being manipulated.

The bigger black hole, located right at the core of a galaxy classified as NGC 7727, had a mass almost 154 million times that of the Sun; its companion, meanwhile, had 6.3 million solar masses.

Recommended

Astronomers long-suspected that the galaxy had hosted two black holes, but they had not been able to confirm their presence until now. This is because the large amounts of high-energy radiation that would belie their existence is not visible to us.

(ESO/Voggel et al.; ESO/VST ATLAS)

“Our finding implies that there might be many more of these relics of galaxy mergers out there and they may contain many hidden massive black holes that still wait to be found,” says Karina Voggel, an astronomer at the Strasbourg Observatory.

“It could increase the total number of supermassive black holes known in the local Universe by 30 per cent.”

Experts suggest the search for similarly hidden supermassive black hole pairs is expected to make a great leap forward with ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), set to start operating later this decade in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

Co-author Steffen Mieske, an astronomer at ESO in Chile and Head of ESO Paranal Science Operations, said: “This detection of a supermassive black hole pair is just the beginning.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in