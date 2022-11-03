Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Earth’s magnetic field could date to formation of the Moon, scientists say

The researchers argue any model of how the Moon formed must also account for the presence of Earth’s magnetic field

Jon Kelvey
Thursday 03 November 2022 00:01
Comments
<p>An artist’s conception of the massive impact with the primordial Earth that may have created the Moon</p>

An artist’s conception of the massive impact with the primordial Earth that may have created the Moon

(Nasa/JPL)

Certain well known properties of Earth’s magentic field could help scientists better understand the origins of both the Earth and the Moon.

In a new analysis conducted by scientists at the University of Chicago and the University of Leedspublished Wednesday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers argue Earth’s magnetic field must date back to either before the formation of the Moon, or have arisen during the formation of the Moon.

“Our new idea is to point out that our theoretical understanding of the Earth’s magnetic field today can actually tell us something about the very formation of the Earth-Moon system,” University of Leeds mathematicians and paper co-author David Hughes said in a statement. “At first glance, this seems somewhat surprising, and previous theories had not recognized this potentially important connection.”

The new work rests on two fundamental observations.

First, most theories of how Earths’ Moon formed involve some sort of massive impact between the primordial Earth, which throws out enough molten rocky mass to form the Moon we know today.

Recommended

Second, Earth’s magnetic field is generated by it’s internal dynamo, the spinning motion of our planets solid iron core inside an outer core of molten iron and rock.

“However, because of the rapid rotation of the Earth, this dynamo has the peculiar property that it can maintain a strong field but cannot amplify a weak one,” the researchers write in their paper. This means that If Earth’s magnetic field were switched off, or even weakened, it would not bounce back to its current state, and “therefore, the Earth must have been magnetized at a very early epoch, either preimpact or as a result of the impact itself.”

Rather than providing a definite answer about the origins of the Moon, the new findings provide a framework for evaluating theories of how the Earth and Moon system came to be.

“Any realistic model of the formation of the Earth–Moon system must include magnetic field evolution,” Dr Hughs said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in