The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
There’s new evidence for a sixth ocean deep below Earth’s crust, scientists say
The new research shows a watery layer may extend further into the depths of the planet than first thought
A new study adds evidence to the theory that Earth hosts a sixth ocean miles beneath our feet.
The Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Arctic, and Antarctic oceans are both familiar and observable, laying in the deepest depressions in the Earth’s crust, the outermost geological layer of our planet.
But a new study published in Nature Geoscience suggests there is a sixth ocean spanning the globe around 400 miles beneath the surface, at a boundary layer between the Earth’s upper and lower mantle. Earth’s crust averages 5 to 25 miles in depth, while the lower and upper mantles span about 2,900 miles, with the lower mantle’s lower surface forming a boundary with Earth’s outer core.
Geologists have been accumulating evidence suggesting a large amount of water exists in the Earth’s mantle, held in porous minerals rather than as a large subterranean body of water as one would expect on the surface. A study published in 2014 in the journal Nature suggested the so-called transition zone between Earth’s upper and lower mantle could hold as much as 1% water by weight based on studying samples of a water holding mineral called ringwoodite found in a diamond mined in Brazil.
In 2017, one of the researchers behind a similar study published in the journal Science told New Scientist that the transition zone could hold as much water as all the surface oceans on the planet.
The new study also examined a diamond, this one mined in Botswana, and found that it likely formed at the roughly 400 miles, or 660 kilometers, depth associated with the transition zone. Studying the ringwoodite found in the diamond, and based on the condition of that mineral, the researchers now believe the watery region extends somewhat below the transition zone and into the planet’s lower mantle.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies