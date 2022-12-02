Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy
Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday.
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence.
Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday.
It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.
He also stoked further controversy online, with remarks made on during an interview with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday.
During the interview, with his face covered in a mask, West praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
Replying to one Twitter user, who asked him to “fix Kanye”, Musk replied: “I tried my best.
“Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”
Later, West reportedly posted a screenshot showing that he was locked out of his account for 12 hours on Truth Social – the social media platform created by former US president Donald Trump.
It comes as the parent company of alternative messaging platform Parler announced that the rapper would no longer be buying the platform.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.