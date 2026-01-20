Elon Musk suggests he could buy Ryanair amid spat with boss Michael O’Leary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has floated the idea of buying Ryanair as the tech billionaire’s spat with the boss of the budget airline escalates.

The Tesla founder created a poll on the social media platform X, which he owns, asking his followers if he should buy Ryanair and “restore Ryan as their rightful ruler”.

It comes days after he previously made the suggestion amid a feud with the Irish airline over the use of WiFi on flights.

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said in an interview with Irish radio station Newstalk that he would “pay no attention whatsoever” to Mr Musk, labelling him an “idiot” after being asked about Starlink being introduced on planes.

Starlink is a satellite internet system developed by Mr Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX.

Mr O’Leary said it would be too costly as the aerial antenna would drag on the aircraft and “passengers wouldn’t pay for internet usage”.

Mr Musk has since fired back at posts on Ryanair’s X account which mocked the tech mogul over the row.

While his own posts are widely taken to be provocative rather than serious bids, Mr Musk’s takeover of X, formerly Twitter, began with a surprise offer to buy it after he built up a stake.

Ryanair is listed on the Euronext index in Dublin and its shares have a market capitalisation of around 30.4 billion euro (£26.5 billion).

The low-cost airline is expecting to fly 207 million passengers over the current financial year.

Ryanair has been approached for comment.