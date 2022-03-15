Elon Musk mocked by Russian space agency chief for tweeting from the toilet

The head of Russia’s space agency has mocked Elon Musk for tweeting from the toilet.

The two continued a long-running Twitter argument when Mr Musk offered to fight Vladimir Putin for Ukraine in a series of tweets.

Mr Musk had challenged the Russian president to “single combat” in which the stakes would be Ukraine, tagging the official Kremlin account in his challenge.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscomos, then replied – suggesting that Mr Musk was a “little devil”.

Mr Musk responded to that post by joking that Mr Rogozin was a “tough negotiator”, and that Mr Putin could “bring his bear” to the proposed bout.

In response to that post, Mr Rogozin then seemed to joke about the fact that Mr Musk has openly said that many of his tweets are composed while on the toilet.

“Elon, get off the toilet, then we’ll talk,” he wrote in Russian. He then attached a screenshot of one of the many posts in which Mr Musk had said that he regularly tweets from the bathroom.

Mr Musk was yet to respond to the jab at the time of publication.

The ongoing Twitter discussion between Mr Musk and Russian official has led to criticism from some, who have argued that the posts could inflame tensions at a time of war.