Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some flights are abruptly delayed due to falling debris from Elon Musk’s Space Xrockets that are re-entering the earth, Qantas said.

For weeks, the airline has been forced to postpone flights — for up to six hours — on the Sydney-Johannesburg route due to last-minute changes in both the timing and location of the re-entry of Space X rockets, Reuters reported.

Musk, the world’s richest person, is the founder of Space X.

“Over the past few weeks we’ve had to delay several flights between Johannesburg and Sydney due to advice received from the U.S. Government regarding the re-entry of SpaceX rockets over an extensive area of the Southern Indian Ocean,” Ben Holland, the head of the airline’s operations center, told the outlet.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center with a payload of Starlink satellites in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Debris from rockets is delaying flights across the globe, according to a report ( REUTERS )

“While we try to make any changes to our schedule in advance, the timing of recent launches have moved around at late notice which has meant we’ve had to delay some flights just prior to departure. Our teams notify customers of changes to their flight as soon as we know it will be impacted,” Holland continued.

The airline said it was in contact with Space X to see if the company can “refine the areas and time windows for the rocket re-entries to minimize future disruption,” Holland said.

Flights on South African Airways have also been impacted, The Guardian reported.

The Independent has reached out to Qantas, South African Airways and Space X for more information.

Space X launched 134 rockets in its Falcon family in 2024.