Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

First calcium in existence was slow cooked by early stars, scientists say

The calcium in your bones may have been cooked up rather slowly in the first stars in the universe

Jon Kelvey
Wednesday 26 October 2022 16:03
Comments
<p>A field of stars and gas clouds </p>

A field of stars and gas clouds

(Nasa)

The first calcium in the universe may have been born slowly, in the simmer hearts of the first stars, rather than in their fiery death throes.

That’s the conclusion of a new international study published Wednesday in the journal Nature, which also found that that calcium may have been the heaviest element created in the first generation of stars born after the Big Bang at the dawn of time.

“The nature of the first generation of stars – the oldest stars – remains a most fascinating open question in astrophysics,” Professor Alexender Heger of the Monash University School of Physics and Astronomy, in Australia, and one of the authors of the study said in a statement.

There exist 92 naturally occurring elements in the universe, but in the beginning there were only three: hydrogen, helium and lithium, the lightest, second lightest and third lightest elements respectively.

While some of the heavier elements such as oxygen, nitrogen and carbon are believed to form during advanced fusion reactions within stars’ lifespans, as stars first fuse hydrogen atoms together to form helium. But scientists believed many of the heavier elements in existence, such as iron and calcium, were formed and disseminated throughout the universe when the first massive stars exploded as supernovae at the end of their lives.

Recommended

The new study suggests that when it comes to early calcium, however, it was “made during the calm simmering of hydrogen burning rather than during the violent supernova explosion,” Dr Heger said.

The researchers reached their conclusions using computer modeling of a star about 40 times as massive as Earth consisting of the material available during the dawn of the universe, but they also searched for supporting evidence in the skies.

The researchers point to SMSS J031300.36−670839.3, one of the oldest known stars still shining at around 13.6 billion years old. It is located about 6,000 light years away from Earth, and contains very little iron compared to its relatively high calcium content.

“It is thought to be a direct descendant of the first stars in the universe, which formed from the matter left over after the Big Bang,” Dr Heger said. “What we can see of its composition is like a time capsule from the time before the first galaxies formed.”

Further confirmation of the study findings may come as newly powerful instruments, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, take aim at stars like SMSS0313-6708, Dr Heger said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in