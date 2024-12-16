December full moon: Rare ‘cold moon’ set to rise for last time until 2043

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The last full moon of the year will rise overnight in a rare “major lunar standstill” amid a dazzling meteor shower.

The “cold moon” - a phenomenon that happens every 18.6 years - will rise at 3.20pm (GMT) on Sunday and set at 9.44am (GMT) on Monday.

It will shine alongside the Geminid meteor shower, which peaked between 13 and 14 December but ends on 20 December.

The lunar spectacle will be in the constellation Taurus, surrounded by some of the night sky’s brightest stars and the planet Jupiter.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud told The Independent the moonrise would be most visible in the far north of Scotland, including the Shetland and Orkney islands.

open image in gallery Photographer Josh Dury captured a striking image of the Geminid meteor shower in Somerset (Josh Dury Photo-Media/PA) ( PA Media )

However, a lot of cloud is forecast for much of England and Wales so it would be a “push” to see it, Mr Stroud added.

The cold moon will rise and set not just at its most northern points of the year, but of any point in nearly two decades.

This is because, as timeanddate.com explained, “the moon’s tilted orbit slowly gyrates, in a similar way to a gently wobbling gyroscope or spinning top.”

The phenomenon, called the “lunar precession,” occurs on a cycle that repeats every 18.6 years - meaning it will next happen in 2043.

This month’s full moon will coincide with an approximately two-year period of the cycle, known as “major lunar standstill,” when the moonrise and moonset positions are more extreme due to the moon’s wobble.

open image in gallery The Geminid meteor shower peaked on 13 December, 2024, and will continue until 20 December ( iStock )

On Saturday morning, the Geminid meteor shower was visible with streaks of white spotted from Northumberland to Somerset.

Striking photos from keen stargazers revealed the beautiful celestial scene, which will return to British skies on Saturday night into Sunday.

The shower - one of the most active of the year - is currently peaking and stargazers are seizing the opportunity to potentially witness dozens of shooting stars in the space of just hours.

Known as a “meteor storm” due to the intensity of the shower, the Geminids are one of the “most spectacular meteor showers of the year”, physics research fellow Dr Minjae Kim at the University of Warwick said.