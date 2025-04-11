Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Data watchdog to investigate X’s Grok AI tool

The inquiry will examine the processing of personal data in publicly accessible posts on X by EU users.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 11 April 2025 16:42 BST
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has begun an investigation into the Grok artificial intelligence model on the X social media platform (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has begun an investigation into the Grok artificial intelligence model on the X social media platform (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has begun an investigation into the Grok artificial intelligence model on the X social media platform.

The inquiry will examine the processing of personal data in publicly accessible posts on X by EU users, for the purposes of training generative artificial intelligence models, in particular the Grok Large Language Models (LLMs).

A DPC statement said: “The inquiry will examine compliance with a range of key provisions of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), including with regard to the lawfulness and transparency of the processing.”

Grok is the name of a group of AI models developed by xAI.

These models are used to power a generative AI querying tool, which is available on the X platform, owned by Elon Musk.

The DPC said: “The purpose of this inquiry is to determine whether this personal data was lawfully processed in order to train the Grok LLMs.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in