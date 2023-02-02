Watch live as green comet flies by Earth

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a green comet flies past Earth for the first time in some 50,000 years before disappearing from our Solar System.

The C/2022 E3 (ZTF) comet is so rare that woolly mammoths and saber-toothed cats were still roaming the Earth when it last swept by.

It was visible as it made its closest approach to Earth in the early hours of 1 February, 42 million kilometres away, and will be seen again tonight.

While previous sightings have been through binoculars and telescopes, it’s expected to look so bright on Wednesday and Thursday that you could be able to see it with the naked eye.

However, the UK and Ireland is expected to be completely covered in cloud tonight, so star gazers in the US will have a better chance of seeing the green comet.

Those that may miss the opportunity to witness in person can watch our live stream as the comet will be seen through a live feed provided by Virtual Telescope Project.