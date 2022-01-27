How hibernating ground squirrels could be key to enhancing space travel

The mystery of how hibernating animals such as ground squirrels do not lose muscle while sheltering from the winter cold could hold the key to enhancing space travel, according to a new study.

Most animals use up their fat reserves when they stop eating and a prolonged period of fasting and inactivity eventually leads to a deterioration in muscle mass.

But this is not the case for hibernators, who drop their body temperature and slow down their metabolism to go without food, often for months on end during the coldest part of the year.