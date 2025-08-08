Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Telescope takes best picture yet of comet hurtling our way from another solar system

The comet is hurtling our way at 130,000 mph

Marcia Dunn
Friday 08 August 2025 06:14 BST
Interstellar Comet
Interstellar Comet

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured its clearest images yet of 3I-Atlas, a high-speed interstellar comet visiting our solar system.

Released by NASA and the European Space Agency on Thursday, the comet, discovered last month by a telescope in Chile, is only the third known interstellar object to pass through our solar system.

Astronomers initially estimated its icy core at several miles across, but Hubble’s observations refined this to no more than 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometres), potentially as small as 1,000 feet (320 metres). Scientists confirm the comet poses no threat to Earth.

The comet is hurtling our way at 130,000 mph (209,000 kph), but will veer closer to Mars than Earth, keeping a safe distance from both. It was 277 million miles (446 million kilometers) away when photographed by Hubble a couple weeks ago. The orbiting telescope revealed a teardrop-shaped plume of dust around the nucleus as well as traces of a dusty tail.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in