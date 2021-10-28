Hubble Space Telescope suspends all observations after experiencing issues, Nasa says

The Hubble Space Telescope has had its science instruments sent into safe mode after experiencing issues, Nasa has said.

“Hubble’s science instruments went into safe mode on Monday after experiencing synchronization issues with internal spacecraft communications,” the space agency tweeted. “Science observations have been temporarily suspended while the team investigates the issue. The instruments remain in good health.”

The Hubble Space Telescope has experienced a series of issues recently. In June this year, the $4.7 billion telescope halted due to a degrading memory module.

The main computer had stopped receiving the “keep-alive” signal which establishes and maintains a connection between the payload and the spacecraft’s computers.

In that instance, Nasa placed the telescope in safe mode and attempted to restart the payload computer. Nasa restarted the payload computer the following day in an attempt to resume normal operation, but the problem has persisted.

Eventually, Nasa managed to identify the cause of the issue and the telescope remained normal operation.

The Hubble Space Telescope it is set to be soon replaced by the James Webb Space Telescope. Nasa will be sending the new craft into orbit on 31 October aboard an Ariane 5 rocket, giving scientists the opportunity to look back 150 million to 1 billion years after time began – something that has been previously inaccessible to them with Hubble.