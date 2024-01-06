India’s Sun mission on final approach to target

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India’s first mission to send a spacecraft to observe the Sun was approaching a crucial juncture on Saturday, with the Aditya-L1 probe reaching its destination about one-tenth of the way between the Earth and our nearest star.

The Indian space agency Isro’s Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft is expected to enter a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1) around 4pm local time (10:30am GT) on Saturday.

Aditya-L1 was launched from India’s main space centre Sriharikota on 2 September, just days after Isro made history landing a probe on the Moon’s south pole.

It has undergone several manoeuvres to reach its final destination – a location known as Lagrange Point L1 – where it can maintain its position relative to the Sun and Earth, held in balance between the two celestial bodies’ gravitational fields.

“This Saturday, 6 January India’s AdityaL1 mission is expected to be nudged in to its intended orbit around Lagrange Point L1,” Indian solar physicist Dibyendu Nandi said in a post on X.

This vantage point, which is about 1.5 million km from Earth, would allow the satellite to maintain an uninterrupted view of the Sun and study solar winds and other processes on the star’s surface.

Isro plans to keep the spacecraft trapped in orbit in the L1 point, occasionally performing manoeuvres to hold it in place.

The probe carries with it seven scientific payloads developed by Isro and a number of domestic research institutes, including the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, and the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune.

Using data from the payloads, scientists will study the Sun’s different layers including its photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost corona layer, providing insights into the effect of solar radiation on satellites in orbit.

Previous studies have shown that energy particles emitted by the Sun in the form of solar storms can hit satellites circling Earth, sometimes causing communication blackouts.

Since various forms of radiation do not reach the surface of the Earth, they cannot easily be studied by instruments on the planet’s surface.

However, such studies can be carried out in space, using satellites far outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

So far, Isro has performed a number of health checks on the payloads aboard the Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft and found them to be in optimal working condition.

Saturday’s manoeuvre comes following a year of several successful missions by Isro, including the launch of the country’s first dedicated probe to study black holes.