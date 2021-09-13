Liveupdated1631523547

Inspiration4 news – live: SpaceX delays launch of pioneering private trip to orbit for ‘final preparations’

Andrew Griffin
Monday 13 September 2021 09:59
<p>Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Dr Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski in ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space'</p>

Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Dr Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski in ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space'

(JOHN KRAUS/COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Inspiration4, the pioneering trip to space, is about to launch into orbit.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will send four private citizens up above the Earth, where they will float for three days before falling back down and splashing into the ocean.

They will make the journey in the company’s Crew Dragon capsule, mounted on top of a Falcon 9 rocket that will carry them up into orbit above the Earth.

The mission is a major step for space tourism, and one that SpaceX hopes begins a new age of the super-rich being able to charter journeys into space. It is expected to be followed by a trip to the International Space Station.

The launch is scheduled for some time after Thursday, when the launch window opens. SpaceX is expected to share more details on the exact timings soon.

